Pennsylvania Student Releases Pepper Spray on School Bus, Sickens Dozens

A Coatesville student sprayed pepper spray inside a school bus while being transported home, causing dozes of other students and the school bus driver to become sick, reported Daily Local News.

The pepper-spray caused breathing problems for around 47 students, prompting a fire and medical response.

Due to the reportedly large number of students on the bus, a “medical box” was dispatched to bring EMS units from Coatesville, Modena and Minquas to the scene. The City of Coatesville Fire Department also responded.

It was unclear if the pepper spray was set off accidentally or on purpose. No injuries were reported and none of the students needed to be transported to the hospital.

Once the school bus was aired out, it was allowed to continue transporting students home.

Related: Pepper Spray Incident on Connecticut School Bus Sends Children to Hospital

Related: Watch: Pennsylvania School Bus With Students On Board Drives Into Creek

Related: Boy Sprays Himself With Pepper Spray While on School Bus

Related: Las Vegas School Bus Catches Fire, Students Evacuated Safely