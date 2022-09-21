Wednesday, September 21, 2022
(STN Podcast E129) How Do We Do This? Recognizing School Bus Challenges & Solving With Technology

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 129

By Claudia Newton

Jeff Cassel, president of the School Bus Safety Company, joins Tony & Taylor to discuss the results of the NASDPTS illegal passing survey and bus stop safety solutions like stop arm cameras and extended stop arms.

Michael Freeman, assistant director of transportation for Worcester Public Schools in Massachusetts, delves into the district’s process of bringing bus service in-house, including driver hiring strategies and incorporating collision mitigation technology, onboard tablets, ridership tracking and propane fuel.

