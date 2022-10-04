Wednesday, October 5, 2022
(STN Podcast E131) Stay Prepared: More Green Bus Money & Evacuation Training Needs

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 131

By Claudia Newton

Read the new October magazine, which features 10 Rising Superstars in pupil transportation. Also rising is the amount of money in the Clean School Bus Rebate Program – it’s doubling to nearly $1 billion due to demand.

Evacuation is a crucial training for potential school bus crashes, fires, violent incidents and even harsh weather like Hurricane Ian that just hit the Gulf Coast. Consultant Launi Schmutz-Harden reviews the necessary staff and student training, and previews a unique hands-on experience on the topic at the TSD Conference in November.

Also, get an update on Transfinder’s Top Teams initiative, which shines a spotlight on district and contractor teams who work together for the support of students.

Read more about safety.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Green Tip from First Student.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

