(STN Podcast E131) Stay Prepared: More Green Bus Money & Evacuation Training Needs

Read the new October magazine, which features 10 Rising Superstars in pupil transportation. Also rising is the amount of money in the Clean School Bus Rebate Program – it’s doubling to nearly $1 billion due to demand.

Evacuation is a crucial training for potential school bus crashes, fires, violent incidents and even harsh weather like Hurricane Ian that just hit the Gulf Coast. Consultant Launi Schmutz-Harden reviews the necessary staff and student training, and previews a unique hands-on experience on the topic at the TSD Conference in November.

Also, get an update on Transfinder’s Top Teams initiative, which shines a spotlight on district and contractor teams who work together for the support of students.

Read more about safety.

