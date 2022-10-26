Tuesday, October 25, 2022
(STN Podcast E134) Updates on Student Transportation in the Golden State

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 134

By Claudia Newton

Local and national headlines support the need for technology and training.

The STN team catches up with California Association of School Transportation Officials (CASTO) President Matthew Thomas, who’s also transportation director at Garden Grove Unified School District to discuss EV implementation, bell time changes, driver shortages and more.

Read more about operations in California.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Green Tip from First Student.

