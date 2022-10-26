(STN Podcast E134) Updates on Student Transportation in the Golden State

Local and national headlines support the need for technology and training.

The STN team catches up with California Association of School Transportation Officials (CASTO) President Matthew Thomas, who’s also transportation director at Garden Grove Unified School District to discuss EV implementation, bell time changes, driver shortages and more.

Read more about operations in California.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Green Tip from First Student.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.