Round Up: 2022 School Bus Safety Week

School bus drivers around the country and the yellow vehicles were celebrated during National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17-21.

This year’s theme was “1 Bus + 1 Driver = A Big Impact on Education.” The goal of the week, held each year during the third full week of October, is to promote school bus safety and encourage community members to join forces and recognize and address the importance of school bus drivers and the yellow school bus.

For instance, at Tuxedo Union Free School District in New York, students at George Grant Mason Elementary took time out of gym class for a lesson on school bus safety. “With an assist from Ms. Dowling, bus drivers Mr. Eric and Mr. Josh began by teaching the first and second-grade classes the signals they should look and listen for when entering and exiting the bus,” a Facebook post by the district explained. “After a safety belt check, our little passengers located the emergency exits for an evacuation drill. All week, Tuxedo UFSD students will zero in on bus safety at the start of their gym periods.”

1 of 5

Meanwhile, Highland School District in central Arkansas used social media to highlight its school bus drivers, and Woodbine Community School District in Iowa stated via Facebook that, “Student safety is the top priority for Transportation Director Bob Smith and all of the WCSD drivers.”



Additionally, The Kansas State Department of Education announced that Oct. 19 was designated School Transportation Appreciation Day in Kansas.

At the center of the important week is the poster contest. The National Association for Pupil Transportation stated via email that each year school districts in over 40 states participate. The 2022-2023 National Safety Poster Contest theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.” Poster submissions are due by March 1 of next year.

Related: 60% of Student Transporters Observed at Least One Human Trafficking Indicator

Related: Ohio Recognizes Importance of School Bus Safety

Related: Florida School Districts Prepare for Hurricane Ian

Related: Senate Unanimously Passes Resolution Recognizing School Bus Safety Month