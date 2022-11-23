Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E138) Gratefulness Sound Off: What the School Bus Industry Has...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E138) Gratefulness Sound Off: What the School Bus Industry Has To Be Thankful For

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 138

By Claudia Newton

Student transporters are resilient and dedicated to providing the best transportation service possible to support students’ educational goals. Review the conversations, training and hands-on experiences taking place at STN conferences and elsewhere to deal with these challenges.

Also, hear directly from TSD Conference attendees and STN staff members on what they have to be grateful for this year.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Green Tip from First Student.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleInvesting in New Electric Buses? Technologies to Consider to Further Modernize Your Fleet
Next articleFlorida School Bus Attendant Saves Drowning Toddler

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2022

Meet the 2022 Transportation Director of the Year, Jennifer Vobis of Clark County School District in Las Vegas and...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you feel your transportation department/company is making cutting-edge purchasing decisions to future proof your operation?
38 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.