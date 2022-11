STN asked executive director of transportation at Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Jennifer Vobis, what becoming 2022 Transportation Director of the Year means to her.

Read more at stnonline.com/go/nov22.

Related: Transportation & Family at Las Vegas District Supports Executive Director in Need

Related: November 2022

Related: (STN Podcast E127) It Takes A Village: Las Vegas District Prioritizes Students & Bus Drivers