(STN Podcast E142) 2023 Kickoff: Economics, Weather & One District’s Innovative Bus Routing Strategy

Kicking off 2023 with updates on economic trends, nationwide harsh weather, supply chain developments and more.

Christopher Walls, a 2022 STN Rising Superstar and Green Fleet Award winner, discusses using his contractor background in his role as director of transportation for Kansas City Public Schools in Missouri, implementing an innovative routing process to address the bus driver shortage, and planning for a low-emissions school bus operation.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.