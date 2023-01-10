Pegasus Specialty Vehicles Partners with evLabs to Electrify School Bus Bodies

NAPLES Utah — evLABs is a Utah based veteran owned company which specializes in electric vehicles ranging between 19,500 GVW through 33,000 GVW. These electric vehicles include, trucks, shuttle vans, transit buses, delivery vans, school buses and electric repowers, to fleets and school districts throughout the USA. Pegasus Specialty Vehicles, a Dunkirk, Ohio-based company has joined forces with evLABs to provide TYPE C electric school bus and shuttle bus bodies.

“We are excited to have established this relationship with Pegasus,” stated James Lawrence, President, and CEO of evLABs. This relationship provides us with the opportunity to provide electric shuttle and school buses throughout the United States. With the current EPA funds that schools are receiving, we are at the right place at the right time. Our electric product offing has unique features that cater to the needs of the school bus and shuttle markets that are made right here in the USA. The “e” in evLABs stands not just for electric, but also for ergonomic and economic.

“When we started Pegasus our goal for the EV side of our business was to partner with the right companies that can provide us with purpose built EV chassis. Being able to put our bodies on the evLABs chassis continues our path to do that. The higher GVW models from evLABs gives Pegasus a complete purpose built line up covering all sizes and passenger capacities.” says Pegasus President Brian Barrington.

For more information, visit evLABs website: www.evlaboratory.com

For more information, visit (https://www.ridepegasus.net/)