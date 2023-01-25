(STN Podcast E144) Nuance & Empathy: Fleet Electrification & Michigan Contractor Operations

Ryan & Tony explore complications of fleet electrification, like timeline constraints and battery manufacturing.

Patrick Dean, president of Michigan contractor Dean Transportation, discusses supporting all types of students including ones with special needs, providing a high level of service as student transportation professionals, coping with the driver shortage and moving into fleet electrification.

Dean Transportation was named the 2022 Contractor Company of the Year by School Transportation News and the National School Transportation Association.

