Tuesday, January 24, 2023
(STN Podcast E144) Nuance & Empathy: Fleet Electrification & Michigan Contractor Operations

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 144

By Claudia Newton

Ryan & Tony explore complications of fleet electrification, like timeline constraints and battery manufacturing.

Patrick Dean, president of Michigan contractor Dean Transportation, discusses supporting all types of students including ones with special needs, providing a high level of service as student transportation professionals, coping with the driver shortage and moving into fleet electrification.

Dean Transportation was named the 2022 Contractor Company of the Year by School Transportation News and the National School Transportation Association.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

The Road to Becoming Director

