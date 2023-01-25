7-year-old Struck, Killed by School Bus in Illinois

A Chicagoland school district and community is mourning the death of 7-year-old Connor Kacamarski.

He was a second-grade student in the Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 and was reportedly running alongside the school bus when he was struck on Jan. 20.

“Chicago Heights School District community has suffered a tremendous loss. It is with great sadness that we inform you that a 2nd grade student at Mohawk Primary Center was struck by a school bus and died on Friday,” the Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 said in a statement addressing the incident. “The district will provide support and assistance to family, friends, staff, and students.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office released the boy’s name publicly.

After Kaczmarski was struck by the bus, he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Park Forest Police Department said it is actively investigating the incident and is utilizing every available “witness statements, surveillance video, forensic evidence, and the completion of investigation by the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team,” according to a statement.

It was unknown at this report if the school bus driver faces charges. “Any decision regarding criminal charges will be made in conjunction with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office when all evidence has been obtained and reviewed,” the Park Forest Police Department added.

