(STN Podcast E147) Leaps & Bounds: Supporting EV, Fast-Growing Indiana District

Discussion on EV integration and infrastructure, as well as transportation’s role in school safety & security.

Coordinator of Transportation Nick Meyerrose discusses the various ways that Brownsburg Community School Corporation near Indianapolis is growing and modernizing, including seatbelt implementation, technology use and energy options.

Additionally, Nuvve’s VP of Partnerships Lynn Ames shares the electric school bus funding and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging opportunities that school districts have with the company.

