Wednesday, February 15, 2023
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E147) Leaps & Bounds: Supporting EV, Fast-Growing Indiana District
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E147) Leaps & Bounds: Supporting EV, Fast-Growing Indiana District

By Claudia Newton

Discussion on EV integration and infrastructure, as well as transportation’s role in school safety & security.

Coordinator of Transportation Nick Meyerrose discusses the various ways that Brownsburg Community School Corporation near Indianapolis is growing and modernizing, including seatbelt implementation, technology use and energy options.

Additionally, Nuvve’s VP of Partnerships Lynn Ames shares the electric school bus funding and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging opportunities that school districts have with the company.

Brownsburg Community School Corporation is hosting the National School Bus Inspector Training at STN EXPO Indy in June. Nuvve is a Gold sponsor of the Green Bus Summit at STN EXPO Reno in July. Learn more & register now at stnexpo.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Operational Tip from First Student.

 


Conversation with Nuvve.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Martins Launches Its Own Line of Impact Wrenches
Next article
Lion Electric Announces North American Agreement with Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada and ENGS Commercial Finance Co. to Provide Financing for All-electric Buses and Medium- and Heavy-Duty Trucks Through LionCapital Solutions

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2023

Learn more about student transportation staff and rider safety in the latest issue! Read articles on securing school bus...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you had to get creative with your operation’s routing due to the school bus driver shortage?
85 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.