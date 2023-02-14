Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Martins Launches Its Own Line of Impact Wrenches

FARNHAM, QUEBEC, Canada – MARTINS, a well-established Quebec company in the North American tire equipment industry, announces the launch of its own impact wrenches and socket sets line. This new line of tools called impulse aims to diversify its offer and thus meet market needs.

As all MARTINS products are a guarantee of efficiency and quality, these impact tools are no exception. They offer power and high resistance to support its customers regardless of the work to be done. They offer increased power to allow workers to perform tasks simply and safely.

With the addition of these products, MARTINS continues to offer solid equipment for cars, SUVs, light truck owners and the trucking industry.

The product line includes: impulse ½” LW impact wrench (MX-LW1), impulse 1″ LW impact wrench (MX-LW2), impulse ½” Cordless impact wrench (MX-P1), impulse ½” Classic impact wrench (MX-C1), impulse 1″ Classic impact wrench (MX-C2), impulse ½” Impact socket set (MX-S1), impulse 1″ Impact socket set (MX-S2).

By integrating these products into our current offer, we are improving the customer experience by allowing them to acquire all the necessary equipment in one place. This product line is a continuation of our commitment to manufacture and distribute quality tools while allowing users to increase their productivity,” said Martin Dépelteau, president of MARTINS.

MARTINS offers innovation and reliability. They design, manufacture, and sell high-quality supplies and equipment for all types of tires and wheels to improve safety and efficiency in the workplace. With numerous distribution centers, offices in North America, Europe, UK, Australia and other parts of the world, they’re always ready to drive results. Shops around the world trust MARTINS to support them on their paths towards efficiency.

