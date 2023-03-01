(STN Podcast E149) Don’t Discount Diesel: EV Nuances & School Bus Energy Choices

Read our all-new March issue, including thoughts on the future of diesel in school transportation and student ridership tech. Taylor talks about her visit San Antonio to see the Superintendent of the Year crowned, experience San Antonio ISD‘s tech-laden propane bus and eat tacos.

Alfred Karam, director of transportation for Shenendehowa Central Schools in New York, discusses celebrating transportation throughout the year and thoughtfully leading the district through technology and electric school bus implementation, albeit with some reservations about EV operational challenges.

