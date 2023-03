Leyden Community High School District 212 in Cook County, Illinois, created a video for Love the Bus Month to highlight the work of their student transportation department and the staff that “works tirelessly to ensure that our students arrive at school on time and return home safely every day!”

Related: Gallery: Love the Bus Recap 2023

Related: WATCH: South Carolina School District Recognizes Bus Drivers

Related: School Bus Driver Recognized for 50-Plus Years Behind the Wheel