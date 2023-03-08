Tuesday, March 7, 2023
(STN Podcast E150) Making Informed Decisions: Clean Bus Evaluations, Fleet Maintenance Assistance

School Transportation Nation – Episode 150

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony examine the conversations around school bus fuel and the move to greener options, as well as Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer’s objections to the new EPA Clean Trucks Plan for emissions, which would also affect the school bus industry.

Additionally, Transfinder President & CEO Antonio Civitella shares how the new Servicefinder can help with bus maintenance and fleet decisions.

