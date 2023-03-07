Gatekeeper Appoints Vice President of Sales

ABBOTSFORD, British Colombia – Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (‘Gatekeeper’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V:GSI) (OTC:GKPRF) a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announce the promotion of Valarie Higgins to Vice President of Sales for the Company’s school industry segment effective March 1, 2023.

Valarie has been the Company’s leading salesperson in the school industry segment and has developed strong customer relationships with some of the top school districts in thirteen states including California and Florida. She has nurtured OEM partner relationships which has resulted in the Company’s products being factory-installed on new school buses and she has also established relationships with several technology dealers throughout her sales region. Valarie will now inspire Gatekeeper’s North American school industry sales team with her sales success. Gatekeeper has recently launched several new school bus solutions within its Platform-as-a-Service product suite such as AI Dash Cam, Mobile Wi-Fi, 360 Surround Vision and Student Protector. Under this PaaS business model, Gatekeeper has already equipped more than 45,000 school buses with its wireless-enabled product offering and has over 3,500 customers throughout North America.

Jeff Gruban will continue as Vice President of Sales and Business Development and will now focus solely on the transit industry vertical. Since the Company’s entry into the transit industry vertical in 2018, the Company has generated more than $30 million of transit industry sales and is actively working on several new transit industry proposals.

Doug Dyment, CEO of Gatekeeper, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Valarie to her new role as VP of Sales. We are experiencing very solid sales growth in both the school and transit industry verticals, and I have strong confidence in Valarie’s ability to lead our growing sales team in the school industry segment. I’m equally excited about Jeff’s transition to a fully dedicated role in the transit industry segment. His account management expertise combined with the strength of our operation and engineering teams have showcased Gatekeeper’s ability to execute with large enterprise accounts. And with a growing sales funnel that includes potential alliances with partners who have global reach in the transit industry, the time was perfect to make this move. We recently concluded our first in-person sales team rally since the pandemic where we brought together our growing North American sales team. It was the largest and most energetic sales team rally our Company has ever had and we are all very optimistic about our potential for continued growth.”

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, thermal cameras, and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems in a Smart City ecosystem. The Company’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is an enabling transformation to a video and data solutions provider for intelligent transit and Smart Cities. www.gatekeeper-systems.com