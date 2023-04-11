Tuesday, April 11, 2023
(STN Podcast E155) Breaking Point: Right & Wrong Ways to Handle Student, Parent Behavior

School Transportation Nation – Episode 155

By Claudia Newton

Ryan & Taylor break down a viral video of a school bus driver who went on a tirade to several reportedly misbehaving student riders and the wider conversation around supporting drivers and handling student behavior on the bus.

Get tips to use in your professional and personal life from Patrick Mulick, board-certified behavior analyst and the assistant director of autism and student independence for the Auburn School District in Washington State. He previews his STN EXPO Indy talk on de-escalation tactics for the school bus, and touches on student mental health after the pandemic.

