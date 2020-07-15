(STN Podcast E16) Ready to Transport: Indiana Transportation Director Shares Approved Back-to-School Plan

Efforts at the federal and state government levels are encouraging a return to school, but what does that mean for student transporters?

Katrina Falk, director of transportation for Shelby Eastern Schools in Indiana, joins Tony and Ryan to discuss her district’s approved back-to-school plan, school bus driver preparation, scenario routing, and technology. Read more about Falk and find more district plans.

Plus, listen in for a sneak peek of some exciting STN news!

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode's Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.





