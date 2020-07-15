Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E16) Ready to Transport: Indiana Transportation Director Shares Approved Back-to-School Plan

By Claudia Newton

Efforts at the federal and state government levels are encouraging a return to school, but what does that mean for student transporters?

Katrina Falk, director of transportation for Shelby Eastern Schools in Indiana, joins Tony and Ryan to discuss her district’s approved back-to-school plan, school bus driver preparation, scenario routing, and technology. Read more about Falk and find more district plans.

Plus, listen in for a sneak peek of some exciting STN news!

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Special Reports

Multimedia

