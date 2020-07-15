Indiana School Districts Prepare for Early August Reopening

As schools across the Hoosier State prepare to open their doors on Aug. 5 for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, properly cleaning school buses remains a huge priority, reported RTV6.

For instance, Katrina Falk, director of transportation for the Shelby Eastern School Corporation, told RTV6 that her staff is working on obtaining the necessary cleaning supplies to restart bus routes. She said the supplies need to be strong enough to kill germs but not strong enough to hurt students or damage surfaces, noting that bleach was not an option for this reason.

Transportation remains one of the biggest challenges where social distancing is difficult if not impossible, and buses would have to be cleaned multiple times a day due to the continuous routes. The district is seeking advice from the state and county health officials, but in the meantime Falk said she is asking for patience and flexibility from parents.

Related: Indiana Transportation Director Falk Lives Dream Job Every Single Day

Related: School Bus Safety Resources

Related: (STN Podcast E16) Ready to Transport: Indiana Transportation Director Shares Approved Back-to-School Plan

“We have a reopening plan that has been approved by the school board, but based upon what’s happening in Indiana, what the guidance is from our governor and from the Department of Education, that could change at a moment’s notice,” Falk told RTV6. “So, as proactive as you try to be with the situation, you know, even the best-laid plans sometimes fall short.”