Tuesday, May 30, 2023
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E162) Latest & Greatest: Conversations Planned For STN EXPO Indy...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E162) Latest & Greatest: Conversations Planned For STN EXPO Indy & Reno

School Transportation Nation – Episode 162

By Claudia Newton

Learn more about the topics up for discussion and training at STN EXPO in Indianapolis and Reno. They’re the ones you’re dealing with today: clean fuels, student safety, technology, training and more.

Transfinder President & CEO Antonio Civitella joins us to talk about potential AI uses in pupil transportation and measurement of organizational health through the currently ongoing Top Teams surveys.

Conversations continue at STN EXPO this summer; learn more at stnexpo.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Message from First Student.

 

Message from Verra Mobility.
Verra Mobility

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
EPA to Highlight Transition to Clean School Buses After Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investment

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2023

In this month's issue, learn more about why the viral school bus video struck a chord with student transporters,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Should student health outcomes be the leading factor when deciding on new school bus purchases?
87 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.