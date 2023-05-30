Tuesday, May 30, 2023
EPA to Highlight Transition to Clean School Buses After Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investment

NEW YORK – Tomorrow, May 31, EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia, as well as other dignitaries will celebrate recipients of EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program. In the last round of the Clean School Bus Rebate Program, EPA funded six projects through Leonard Bus Sales, Inc. totaling over six million dollars. The funding is being used to purchase new electric school buses in six school districts across New York State.

Who: EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia, Jon Leonard, President of Leonard Bus Sales, Inc., Tobias Glitterstam, Navistar Senior Vice President, Doreen Harris, President, and CEO of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

What:Celebration of Clean School Bus Rebate awards. Photo and ride along opportunity with electric school bus and press conference.

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

Media should be set by 10:15 a.m.

Where: Leonard Bus Sales, 63 Duplainville Rd, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Credentialed press who would like to attend can RSVP to Carlos Vega at vega.carlos@epa.gov.

Reporters are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the press conference. TV crews and cameras will be responsible for their own technical and sound requirements.

This presentation aims to provide information related to the Clean School Bus Program. EPA does not endorse any specific companies or products by allowing external parties to present at Clean School Bus Program events. The presenters at this event are not intended to be a comprehensive list of companies or products related to the Clean School Bus Program.

If you would like to read more, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/web-policies-and-procedures/epa-disclaimers

