(STN Podcast E163) Onsite at STN EXPO Indy: Electric School Bus Guidance

Brittany Barrett, senior manager of e-mobility for the World Resources Institute, joined STN Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gray onsite at the STN EXPO in Indianapolis to discuss round two of the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program as well as challenges facing school districts and things they should know about electric school bus training, infrastructure, batteries, future planning and more.

Read more about STN EXPO and electric buses.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Cummins.



Message from School Radio.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.