(STN Podcast E164) STN EXPO Indy Takeaways: Insights on School Transportation Operations

If you weren’t able to attend STN EXPO Indy last week, here’s the recap you need!

Tony, Ryan and Taylor review key takeaways on how first impressions and driver behavior reflect on an operation, why recognizing one’s triggers helps with de-escalation on the school bus, how districts are using clean energy to make their bus fleets greener, and ways that technology and training make students safer.

Read more STN EPXO Indy coverage.

Message from Cummins.



Message from School Radio.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.