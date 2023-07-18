Tuesday, July 18, 2023
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E169) Onsite at STN EXPO Reno: Oregon Going Zero-Emissions +...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E169) Onsite at STN EXPO Reno: Oregon Going Zero-Emissions + Safety Tech with Rosco

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 169

By Claudia Newton

Chris Ellison, the new director of transportation and fleet services for Reynolds School District in Oregon, talks co-leading the “So You Want to be a Transportation Supervisor” class at STN EXPO Reno and analyzes challenges ahead for district electrification plans after Oregon adopted California Air Resources Board guidelines curtailing diesel bus purchases starting in 2024.

Ben Englander, CEO of technology provider Rosco Vision, talks technology progression in the industry and breaks down new innovations from Rosco to address school bus safety issues like unsafe driving and student dragging.

Read more about what went on at STN EXPO Reno.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Message from BYD/Ride.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
26th State Allows Gardian Angel School Bus Lighting System
Next article
Zonar Advances Capabilities for Electric School Bus Management

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2023

Meet the 2023 Innovator of the Year winner, Bill Griffiths of Beacon Mobility, who shares insights on how teamwork...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Has the number of students requesting individual transportation programs increased this past school year?
28 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.