(STN Podcast E169) Onsite at STN EXPO Reno: Oregon Going Zero-Emissions + Safety Tech with Rosco

Chris Ellison, the new director of transportation and fleet services for Reynolds School District in Oregon, talks co-leading the “So You Want to be a Transportation Supervisor” class at STN EXPO Reno and analyzes challenges ahead for district electrification plans after Oregon adopted California Air Resources Board guidelines curtailing diesel bus purchases starting in 2024.

Ben Englander, CEO of technology provider Rosco Vision, talks technology progression in the industry and breaks down new innovations from Rosco to address school bus safety issues like unsafe driving and student dragging.

