(STN Podcast E17) Transporting With Care: Guidance on School Re-opening & Student Mental Health

As some medical experts urge a return to in-person classes this fall, the STARTS Task Force released guidance to drive student transportation decisions during COVID-19. Consultant and task force co-manager Tim Ammon sheds light on how school districts should use the 70-page report and accompanying toolkit.

Additionally, Dr. Lori Desautels of Butler University addresses the mental strain that the coronavirus has taken, especially on students with special needs, and how student transporters can help.

Visit stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school to learn more.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.





Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.