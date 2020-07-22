Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E17) Transporting With Care: Guidance on School Re-opening & Student...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E17) Transporting With Care: Guidance on School Re-opening & Student Mental Health

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 17

By Claudia Newton

As some medical experts urge a return to in-person classes this fall, the STARTS Task Force released guidance to drive student transportation decisions during COVID-19. Consultant and task force co-manager Tim Ammon sheds light on how school districts should use the 70-page report and accompanying toolkit.

Additionally, Dr. Lori Desautels of Butler University addresses the mental strain that the coronavirus has taken, especially on students with special needs, and how student transporters can help.

Visit stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school to learn more.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleSTN EXPO Adds Free Virtual Training to National Conference Schedule
Next articleNew Way of Thinking Needed to Address Educational Inequality

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(STN Podcast E16) Ready to Transport: Indiana Transportation Director Shares Approved Back-to-School Plan

Efforts at the federal and state government levels are encouraging a return to school, but what does that mean for student transporters? Katrina Falk, director...
Read more
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) COVID-19 Back to School: Experts in the Trenches

The challenge has never been greater. Synovia Solutions presents a webinar with three student transportation experts with a combined 50 years of transportation experience sharing...
Read more
Multimedia

(Recorded Webinar) Addressing COVID-19 Child Passenger Safety Challenges on School Buses

Proper training on the use of all types of child safety restraint systems in a school bus environment remains at the top of mind...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E15) Are You Ready? Fall School Transportation Plans Being Finalized

School administration and transportation departments are cooperating to finalize guidelines and processes for when schools reopen and yellow buses start rolling. Parents are likewise...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E14) – Leading in Uncertainty: Transportation Director Shares Post-Coronavirus Plan & Encouragement

With operational costs rising due to COVID-19 precautions and with budget dollars dropping, school district transportation departments are facing many questions about how to...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E13) – Adapting to COVID-19: Students Wearing Masks & Physically Distancing on the Bus?

Transportation directors must balance many concerns—including state guidelines, health expert advice, district administration decisions, and parental anxiety—to run school bus routes during the new...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

July 2020

This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school bell times and student health...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario planning of reopening schools?
194 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.