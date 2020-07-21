Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Home Event News STN EXPO Adds Free Virtual Training to National Conference Schedule
Event News

STN EXPO Adds Free Virtual Training to National Conference Schedule

Bus Technology Summit presented by School Transportation News & STN EXPO

By Ryan Gray

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on industry events this year, with the widespread cancellation of state and national conferences and trade shows. But School Transportation News isn’t going down without a fight.

In addition to rescheduling STN EXPO Indianapolis + TSD Conference for Oct. 8-13 and STN EXPO Reno for Nov. 1-5, virtual training is coming at no cost to attendees.

The inaugural and virtual Bus Technology Summit is scheduled for Sept. 22-24, with a focus on how industry suppliers are meeting today’s challenges with software and equipment designed to make student transportation even safer and more efficient.

Topics will cover technological innovations and equipment that are addressing the new COVID-19 environment. For example, routing for bell-time changes and split schedules, implementing tablets and student tracking, decision-making on video system purchases, utilizing GPS and collision mitigation solutions, turning the school bus into a contact tracing tool, and more.

The event will also feature a virtual trade show and additional networking opportunities.

Learn more at BusTechnologySummit.com, and join our email list to remain abreast of the latest updates, including the opening of online registration

Meanwhile, stay tuned for more information on additional virtual events to either coincide with or replace STN EXPO Indy + TSD Conference and STN EXPO Reno. At this writing, in-person registration remains open for both sets of conferences, which if held will include social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, regular classroom cleaning, and the recommended use of face coverings.

A final decision on the feasibility of holding the events will be determined over the coming weeks.

 

Previous articleNew York State School Bus Driver Discusses COVID-19 Challenges
Next article(STN Podcast E17) Transporting With Care: Guidance on School Re-opening & Student Mental Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Operations

STARTS Task Force Releases Toolkit to Help Restart School Bus Operations

The long-awaited report from the Student Transportation Aligned for Return To School (STARTS) Task Force was released on Friday and provides school districts with...
Read more
Operations

National Academies Advises School Districts to Prioritize Full-Time, In-Person Classes

In the midst of several large school districts nationwide announcing an online-only educational model when the new school year starts, another new study discusses...
Read more
Technology

Alabama Governor Awards $10M to Fund School Bus Wi-Fi Routers

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $48 million to the State Department of Education in response to COVID-19 challenges, with nearly a fifth of the...
Read more
Operations

Wisconsin OK’s School Bus Barriers to Separate Students from Drivers

Despite a widespread interpretation that the installation of barriers around the driver compartment to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure by staff would...
Read more
Event News

STN EXPO Reno Moves to November

As the world turns during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the STN EXPO Reno Conference & Trade Show has been rescheduled again for the first...
Read more
Event News

Mega-event Rescheduled for Fall to Combine TSD Conference, STN EXPO Indianapolis

STN Media Group announced new dates for the Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs (TSD) Conference and STN EXPO Indianapolis, which were postponed...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

July 2020

This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school bell times and student health...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario planning of reopening schools?
194 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.