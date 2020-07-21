STN EXPO Adds Free Virtual Training to National Conference Schedule

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on industry events this year, with the widespread cancellation of state and national conferences and trade shows. But School Transportation News isn’t going down without a fight.

In addition to rescheduling STN EXPO Indianapolis + TSD Conference for Oct. 8-13 and STN EXPO Reno for Nov. 1-5, virtual training is coming at no cost to attendees.

The inaugural and virtual Bus Technology Summit is scheduled for Sept. 22-24, with a focus on how industry suppliers are meeting today’s challenges with software and equipment designed to make student transportation even safer and more efficient.

Topics will cover technological innovations and equipment that are addressing the new COVID-19 environment. For example, routing for bell-time changes and split schedules, implementing tablets and student tracking, decision-making on video system purchases, utilizing GPS and collision mitigation solutions, turning the school bus into a contact tracing tool, and more.

The event will also feature a virtual trade show and additional networking opportunities.

Learn more at BusTechnologySummit.com, and join our email list to remain abreast of the latest updates, including the opening of online registration

Meanwhile, stay tuned for more information on additional virtual events to either coincide with or replace STN EXPO Indy + TSD Conference and STN EXPO Reno. At this writing, in-person registration remains open for both sets of conferences, which if held will include social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, regular classroom cleaning, and the recommended use of face coverings.

A final decision on the feasibility of holding the events will be determined over the coming weeks.