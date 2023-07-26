Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E170) Meet the Innovator of the Year: Maintaining a Fast-Growing Bus Fleet

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 170

By Claudia Newton

Recap the insightful and forward-thinking conversations and experiences at STN EXPO in Reno. Listen as attendees and vendors share their thoughts!

Bill Griffiths, named the Innovator of the Year by School Transportation News and the National School Transportation Association, discusses directing fleet management & maintenance at fast-growing transportation contractor Beacon Mobility. He weighs in on garage efficiency, technology, the mechanic shortage and green buses.

