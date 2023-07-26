National Express Senior Executives Carina Noble and Bob Ramsdell Honored at the 2023 NSTA Annual Meeting for Dedication to Service and Safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – National Express LLC’s (NELLC) Carina Noble, Senior Vice President of Communications and External Affairs and National School Transportation Association (NSTA) President Emeritus, and Bob Ramsdell, NELLC Chief Safety Officer, were both honored at the 2023 NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention.

To honor her ardent leadership and dedicated efforts as NSTA’s president, Noble was presented with a United States flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol on Mother’s Day. Her historic role as the second woman president of NSTA came to an official conclusion after serving in the two-year role. She has now assumed her new role as a President Emeritus and continues to hold a seat on the NSTA board.

“Under Carina’s leadership, NSTA helped garner a two-year exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for the Under the Hood requirement and also championed amendments to the Clean School Bus Act, which allowed private school transportation providers direct access to the grants, as well as flexibility on the stringent service requirement,” said Curt Macysyn, NSTA Executive Director. “These were just a few major successes that helped open up more growth opportunities for private school transportation providers thanks to Carina’s guidance. Carina took the reins confidently despite the challenges that remained from the pandemic and was able to put us on a successful path.”

Ramsdell was honored by the association for his invaluable contributions and dedication to service with the Committee Member of the Year award. This honor is awarded to an NSTA Committee Member who has served at least two years and gone above and beyond for their committee and the Association.

“Bob Ramsdell is the consummate student transportation professional,” said Curt Macysyn, NSTA Executive Director. “NSTA addresses a myriad of safety matters regularly, and Bob has been instrumental in providing tremendous support and keen insight for our advocacy program. Bob can always be counted upon to support NSTA in the various leadership roles he holds within the Association, and we are fortunate to have someone with his experience and background developing NSTA policy on our most important issues. The “NSTA Committee Member of the Year Award” title is extremely well-deserved.”

“Both Carina and Bob are extraordinary, respectable leaders who are dedicated to advocating for the safety and betterment of the student transportation industry,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Student Transportation Division in North America, National Express LLC. “I am proud of their work within our organization and their accomplishments at NSTA. It’s not easy to juggle two professional roles, but these two sure make it look like it! They always go above and beyond in their work, exemplifying the Company’s values with thoughtfulness and determination that is truly commendable. Congrats again to them both. These honors are much deserved.”

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit operates fixed route and demand-responsive mobility systems serving millions of annual passengers in thousands of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs). NELLC’s headquarters is located in Lisle, Illinois. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.