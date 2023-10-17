Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E182) Getting Clarity: Official Mandates + Portland Public Schools Update

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 182

By Claudia Newton

Headlines include a new California electric school bus mandate and how it could be fulfilled, as well as the National Congress on School Transportation weighing in on alternative student transportation.

Brandon Coonrod delves into serving as assistant director and now interim director of transportation for Portland Public Schools, discussing the driver shortage, contracting, fleet electrification and fuel choices, technology, and the search for a new director.

