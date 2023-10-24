Friday, October 27, 2023
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E183) Making Progress: Wyoming Rising Star + Propane, Non-Yellow Bus...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E183) Making Progress: Wyoming Rising Star + Propane, Non-Yellow Bus Convos

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 183

By Claudia Newton

We break down the FCC’s approval of school bus WiFi funding through the E-Rate program and an Ohio safety group’s discussion on lap-shoulder belts.

Director of Transportation and 2023 STN Rising Superstar Colby Stevens gives a peek into challenges and operations at Teton County School District #1 in a beautiful, cold, rural part of Wyoming.

Daniel Hernandez, chief operating officer for Adroit and senior vice president of operations at Beacon Mobility, talks meeting district and student needs with non-yellow bus transportation.

Steven Whaley, senior director of autogas business development for the Propane Education & Research Council, responds to a misleading Vox article and shares the progress of propane in the school bus industry.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 


Conversation with the Propane Education & Research Council.

 

 

 

Conversation with Adroit. 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Three New York School Buses Stolen from Garage
Next article
BusPatrol Applauds Passage of Pennsylvania School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Enforcement Bill

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

October 2023

Meet the 2023 Rising Stars and learn more about their commitment to excellence in training, electrification and leadership in...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

How did school start up go at your school district/company?
112 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.