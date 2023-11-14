Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E186) And the Data Says…: Insights on Danger Zone Safety, Electric School Bus Funding

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 186

By Claudia Newton

The new National School Bus Loading and Unloading Survey from the Kansas State Department of Education underscores lessons on student safety.

CEO Duncan McIntyre shares how Highland Electric Fleets supports school districts in electrifying their bus fleets and what they should consider in terms of funding.

Read more about safety.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 


Conversation with Highland Electric Fleets.

 

Message from Scraper Systems. 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

National Express School Displays Heartfelt Appreciation and Gratitude to Veteran and Military Personnel Team Members
Rural Texas School District Converts All Route School Buses to Electric

