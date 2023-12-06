Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E189) Future of Fuel: School Bus Energy Options, Electric Updates From NY District

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 189

By Claudia Newton

Senate conversations on emissions, clean fuel developments from bus manufacturers, and what that means for the student transportation industry. We also recap interesting sessions and conversations from the TSD Conference.

Alfred Karam, director of transportation for Shenendehowa Central School District in New York, gives insights on translating his history in the Marines to school transportation leadership, LGBTQ training for staff, dealing with the driver shortage, and meeting the state’s 2027 EV mandate.

Read more on Green Bus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Update: Florida Student on Bike Hit, Killed by School Bus
InCharge Energy Releases Incontrol 4.0, Featuring Depot View And Enhanced User Interface

