(STN Podcast E189) Future of Fuel: School Bus Energy Options, Electric Updates From NY District

Senate conversations on emissions, clean fuel developments from bus manufacturers, and what that means for the student transportation industry. We also recap interesting sessions and conversations from the TSD Conference.

Alfred Karam, director of transportation for Shenendehowa Central School District in New York, gives insights on translating his history in the Marines to school transportation leadership, LGBTQ training for staff, dealing with the driver shortage, and meeting the state’s 2027 EV mandate.

