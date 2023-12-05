Update: Florida Student on Bike Hit, Killed by School Bus

A 15-year-old student of the Central Florida Aerospace Academy was reportedly attempting to cross the roadway on his bike when he was struck by a school bus.

Lakeland Police officers were dispatched to a crash involving a bicyclist at around 6:58 a.m. The 15-year-old male was reportedly unresponsive after being struck by a Schools of McKeel Academy school bus.

As emergency agencies performed lifesaving measures on the scene, the boy was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was pronounced dead. The school bus driver, identified as Nina Lewis, 71, reportedly remained at the scene and was not injured.

Following the release of preliminary information, The Lakeland Police Department provided an update and added that the bicyclist attempted to make a left turn from the eastbound left turn lane. The bicyclist crossed into the path of the school bus and was struck.

There were reportedly eight passengers on board the bus, ranging from age 8 to 11 who attend South McKeel Academy and McKeel Academy Central. No one on the bus was injured.

Several media outlets reported on a statement issued by Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid. He urged everyone in the community, including motorists and students, to take extra caution around schools and to help save lives.

“We are heartbroken by this morning’s news of a Central Florida Aerospace Academy student who lost his life in a traffic accident before school,” the statement reads. “This is a devastating tragedy for the student’s family, as well as CFAA and our community.”

STN updated this article to provide more details on the incident as it was made available.