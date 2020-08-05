Tuesday, August 4, 2020
(STN Podcast E19) COVID-19 & School Bus Driver Retention: Getting Back to School & Work Requires Care

By Claudia Newton

As the discussion on whether schools should reopen to in-person instruction continues, learn about what the Republican proposal for COVID-19 federal funding and unemployment benefits could mean for student transportation.

Anthony Pollard, transportation supervisor for Baldwin County Board of Education in Alabama, provides details on his district’s transportation plans and shares how good relationships between school administrations and bus drivers are crucial to a school restart amid COVID-19.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

This episode’s Safety Tip is brought to you by Safety Vision.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

