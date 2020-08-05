(STN Podcast E19) COVID-19 & School Bus Driver Retention: Getting Back to School & Work Requires Care

As the discussion on whether schools should reopen to in-person instruction continues, learn about what the Republican proposal for COVID-19 federal funding and unemployment benefits could mean for student transportation.

Anthony Pollard, transportation supervisor for Baldwin County Board of Education in Alabama, provides details on his district’s transportation plans and shares how good relationships between school administrations and bus drivers are crucial to a school restart amid COVID-19.

Find more school district reopening plans at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

