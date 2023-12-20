Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E191) From Christmas Trees to Technology: A Year-End Conversation with Transfinder

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 191

By Claudia Newton

CEO Antonio Civitella joins the podcast to discuss holiday preparations, reflect on Transfinder’s accomplishments, including recognizing 6 Top Transportation Teams from school districts nationwide and winning best Hardware and Software at STN EXPO Reno, and talk about exciting new projects.  

Get your updates & analysis on the school transportation industry at stnonline.com.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

