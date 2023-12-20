Palmer Bus Service Launches Environmentally Friendly Alternative Fuel Program

NORTH MANKATO, Min., – Palmer Bus Service Inc., a family-owned school bus contractor, is setting a new standard of going green by piloting the first school bus in Minnesota to use the Demi-NeuFuel school bus platform. Aptly branded as the “CowFartBus,” the technology will enable the school district to power buses using renewable natural gas (RNG) which reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 85%.

Palmer Bus, which serves multiple Minnesota-based school districts, outfitted two diesel school buses with Ingevity’s NeuFuel low-pressure adsorbed natural gas system, a technology that enables the use of a small, low-cost fueling appliance, and American CNG’s DEMI Diesel Displacer system. The Demi-NeuFuel-powered buses run on diesel and RNG blend that ensures no disruption to operations throughout the school day and no compromise to the vehicle functionality, range or performance.

“The DEMI-NeuFuel system is aligned with our focus on operational excellence and

environmental stewardship by offering a cost-effective platform to reduce fuel costs and emissions as well as providing a solution for our in-service diesel school buses where one previously did not exist,” said Shane Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Palmer Bus. “We are excited with this technology and the early results we are experiencing.” Alternative fuel options have been available for the school bus industry for many years, however on a relative cost-basis, the renewable natural gas solution allows for conversion of 26 existing in-use diesel school buses to 1 new BEV bus or 12 RNG buses to 1 new propane powered school bus, all with very limited infrastructure required.

“Both Ingevity and American CNG share in Palmer Bus’ passion to bring to market a solution that protects the environment while providing greater operational efficiencies and without vehicle or fleet compromise,” said Russell Schindler, Sales and Business Development Manager with Ingevity’s NeuFuel team. “We are proud to have the opportunity work with industry thought leaders and include Palmer Bus Service alongside our other nationally-recognized fleet partners embracing RNG as transportation fuel.”

About Palmer Bus: Palmer Bus began in St. Clair, MN in 1974, with 8 buses and a dream. It is a family owned and operated business that has grown over the years with the hard work and commitment of many individuals. Palmer Bus Service is committed to our Purpose and Core Values. Palmer Bus Service provides student transportation to approximately 30 districts across the state of Minnesota. For more information, visit www.palmerbusservice.com.