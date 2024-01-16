(STN Podcast E193) Change Everywhere: Electric Funding & Critique, IC Bus Supports ESB Adoption

The Clean School Bus Program shifts in response to feedback and electric buses continue to roll out. But it’s an election year and what will the future hold?

Trish Reed, vice president of zero emissions for IC Bus parent company Navistar, takes a holistic look at supporting school districts through applying for funding, receiving electric buses, and implementing the vehicles in operations.

Read more about green buses.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Conversation with IC Bus.



Message from Student Transportation of America.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.