Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E193) Change Everywhere: Electric Funding & Critique, IC Bus Supports...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E193) Change Everywhere: Electric Funding & Critique, IC Bus Supports ESB Adoption

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 193

By Claudia Newton

The Clean School Bus Program shifts in response to feedback and electric buses continue to roll out. But it’s an election year and what will the future hold?

Trish Reed, vice president of zero emissions for IC Bus parent company Navistar, takes a holistic look at supporting school districts through applying for funding, receiving electric buses, and implementing the vehicles in operations.

Read more about green buses.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Conversation with IC Bus.

 

 

Message from Student Transportation of America.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Blue Bird Receives Record Order of 180 Electric School Buses
Next article
Love the Bus Month Coming Soon

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2024

The first issue of 2024 features an in-depth look at the transportation of students with special needs, including passenger...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are students with special needs trained on school bus safety differently from students in general ed?
32 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.