Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E197) The Person in the Front Seat: Retaining Drivers & Going Green in Las Vegas

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 197

By Claudia Newton

We analyze the latest, including Blue Bird’s earnings report, green energy opportunities, a student killed in the Danger Zone, and a change in CDL regulations.

Clark County School District in Las Vegas has more unique features than just being down the street from Super Bowl LVIII. Executive Director of Transportation Jennifer Vobis, also the winner of the 2022 STN Transportation Director of the Year Award, joins us to discuss driver support efforts to increase pay and reduce vacancies, using biofuel for the fleet and incorporating electric buses.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from Zum.

 

 

Multimedia

Special Reports

Whitepapers

