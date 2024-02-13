TRP Marks 30 Years as an Industry Leader in Aftermarket Parts

RENTON, Wash., – TRP, PACCAR Parts’ private label of aftermarket parts for all makes and models of trucks, trailers and buses, celebrates 30 years of success in 2024.

TRP offers a vast selection of more than 157,000 parts through a global network of 18 parts distribution centers and more than 2,300 DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt dealerships and TRP stores.

“Over the last 30 years, the TRP brand has delivered valuable, dependable parts and service our customers rely on every day,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR vice president. “PACCAR Parts is proud to include the TRP line in our product offerings.”

TRP was established in Europe in 1994. The brand provided a line of trusted, reliable and proven parts that suited a wide variety of equipment to meet customers’ unique needs. Over the years, the program expanded globally, providing a comprehensive solution for operators and fleets to purchase quality all-makes parts for trucks, trailers and buses. The product range and robust quality standards have made TRP a consistent, dependable choice for commercial vehicle operators.

“We’re proud of how far TRP has come in the last 30 years,” said Clint Ditmore, Director of TRP Stores and Service at PACCAR Parts. “We will continue to deliver unparalleled parts availability and personalized truck care expertise to our customers in the years to come.”

The TRP store network opened its inaugural store in Poland in 2013. By the end of 2014, there were 18 TRP store locations operating in Europe, Mexico and Latin America. In 2015, the first North American TRP store opened in Kansas City, Missouri. That same year, TRP launched stores in New Zealand and Mauritius. A record 41 new locations opened in 2016, increasing the global footprint to include Ireland, Hungary, Australia and Canada. In recent years, TRP has continued store expansion in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Latin America. There are now more than 300 TRP store locations across 45 countries worldwide. TRP will continue to expand its presence across the globe in the next 30 years and beyond.

About TRP:

TRP parts for trucks, trailers and buses are distributed exclusively by PACCAR Parts, a division of PACCAR Inc, and are available globally through authorized retailers that include TRP stores, as well as DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt dealerships. The TRP retail network includes 300 stores in 45 countries around the world. Supported by a worldwide network of parts and service professionals, TRP offers dependable aftermarket products that are designed to meet customers’ expectations for quality and value. Regardless of vehicle age, make or application, TRP is the all-makes leader for quality parts that are Trusted, Reliable and Proven. For more information, visit TRPParts.com.