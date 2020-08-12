(STN Podcast E20) Transportation During COVID-19: Getting South Carolina School Buses Ready to Roll

Conditions for reopening schools, leveraging technology for student safety and education, hand sanitizer on the bus—get the latest on these topics and more on this week’s podcast.

Mike Bullman, who oversees maintenance for all South Carolina school buses, joins STN Publisher Tony Corpin and STN Associate Editor Taylor Hannon to share the integral role that the bus garage plays in prepping for school startup in the age of COVID-19.

Meet STN’s 2020 Garage Stars in our August issue.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.





This episode’s Safety Tip is brought to you by Safety Vision.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.