August 2020

August 2020 Cover
Courtesy of the Lion Electric Company.

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as virtual training opportunities for districts. Plus, read about the ten finalists for Garage Stars.

Read the full August issue.

Features

Shining Brightly
Meet this year’s finalists for the magazine’s annual maintenance profiles. These leaders stand out because of their demonstrated willingness to go the extra mile. They work year-round to keep fleets in tip-top shape for the enhanced safety of school bus drivers and students alike.

Staying Connected
Students and teachers aren’t the only ones utilizing the capabilities of online learning during the current health crisis. Some school districts have turned to distance learning solutions to keep their bus drivers and transportation staff in touch and trained. But as COVID-19 continues, there is more for growth in how school districts use these tools.

Going Green to Cut Costs
CNG? Propane? Electric? Transportation directors how available fueling and charging infrastructure and the short-term and long-term effects on costs, impact a school district’s decision about which alternative fuel or energy to adopt.

Special Report

Same Schedule, Extended Timetable
Garage experts share that they aren’t too concerned about school buses sitting for so long during COVID-19 closures, as long as district staff has kept up with regularly scheduled maintenance and inspections.

Columns

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Virtual Training Can Lead to Tangible Development

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Help Is On the Way

