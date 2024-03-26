Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E203) Superintendent Snapshot 3/4: Saint Paul Public Schools, Minnesota

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 203

By Claudia Newton

This week’s headlines include updated EPA regulations for light- and medium-duty vehicles.

Will McDermott, head of student services for First Student, shares how the FirstServes program aims to bridge the gap between the ride to school and the classroom experience.

“There were some wet, heavy flakes coming down, kind of that picturesque city snowfall… three hours later, you couldn’t see out our windows.” AASA Superintendent of the Year award winner Joe Gothard and Transportation Director Ben Harri from Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota take us behind the scenes of the mechanics and partnerships required for student busing, including post-pandemic and inclement weather adjustments.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 


Conversation with First Student.

 

Message from the Propane Education & Research Council.

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

How to Navigate Electric Vehicle Funding
California, Stellantis Partner to Further Reduce Emissions

Special Reports

Whitepapers

