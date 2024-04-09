Mississippi Student Left on Bus for Hours

The parents of a 6-year-old boy found out their son was left on his school bus for five hours in Rakin County, Mississippi, reported WAPT News.

The incident reported occurred April 3, when Josh and Macy Bassett received a phone call from Rankin County School District notifying them that their son had been found after being left on the school bus for five hours.

According to the news report, Mr. Bassett was contacted by the district and was told, “I got some good news and some bad news, Mr. Bassett. The good news is we found your son; the bad news is he never got off the bus this morning.”

The Bassetts were reportedly told their son fell asleep on the bus and woke up as the driver picked up and dropped off middle and high school students. The driver did not check to make sure everyone was off the bus after any stop.

The boy was reportedly found by a school employee at the Northwest Rankin High School baseball field. The bus was going to be used for a baseball game that night and was not parked in its usual spot.

The Bassetts told local news reporters they were glad their son was found safely as things could have easily taken a turn for the worse.

