STN EXPO Reno Keynote Speaker Brings Message of Positivity

Hall of Fame speaker Christine Cashen is bringing her high-energy presentation on how to “flip the script” on feeling uninspired to the STN EXPO Reno Conference in July.

Cashen’s career began as a college recruiter, an experience that she said quickly taught her the lesson that humor is a people connector. Her keynote session on Monday, July 15, will center around increasing positivity and productivity amid the high-stress issues that face student transporters.

As a cancer survivor, Cashen will share how hardships can shape the person you become and how to use humor to de-escalate tense situations. She looks to provide practical solutions that can not only make student transportation professional’s lives better but also improve the experiences of the people and students they serve. In an industry where student transporters are called upon to not only take students to and from school, but also further a positive, safe environment, Cashen said she will address how to apply universal human truths to the everyday work dynamic.

Cashen will also be speaking at the Transportation Director’s Summit event that will be held off-site at The Chateau at Incline Village, Lake Tahoe on Saturday, July 13. Transportation directors will get a full day of leadership training and networking, as well as learn strategies to address different communication styles and handle confrontation. Applications for the TD Summit are accepted after full conference registration is completed and can be completed at tdsummit.com.

Cashen is not only a National Speakers Association Hall of Fame member that has addressed Fortune 500 companies, but also published author. Her works “The Good Stuff: Quips & Tips on Life, Love, Work and Happiness” “It’s YOUR Business: Good Stuff for Your Personal, Professional,” and “Funny Business.”

Save $100 on conference registration with the Early Bird Discount, valid through June 7. Visit stnexpo.com/west to register and view the conference agenda. STN EXPO Reno is held from July 12 – July 17.

