Blue Bird Expands Leadership of Sales and Marketing Organization

MACON, Ga. – Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has expanded its high-performance Sales and Marketing organization. The company announced three strategic leadership appointments, effective June 1, 2024. Blue Bird strengthened its Sales and Marketing team to further grow its leadership in zero- and low-emissions transportation.

Tim Gordon has been promoted to senior vice president of Blue Bird’s Sales and Marketing team. In his new role, he will build on Blue Bird’s customer-centric approach, strengthen the company’s relationship with its valued dealer network, and drive strong growth. Gordon joined Blue Bird in 2016 and most recently served as vice president of Sales and Marketing since August 2022.

Gordon is a well-respected, 40-year veteran of the transportation industry. Before joining Blue Bird, he spent four years at Yancey Bus Sales and Service leading its parts and service sales team. Prior to that, Gordon held various product marketing, sales, and service management roles at both Navistar, parent company of school bus manufacturer IC Bus, and semi-truck manufacturer Freightliner.

Albert Burleigh has been appointed to vice president of North America Bus Sales. In his new role, he will lead Blue Bird’s nationwide field sales organization, drive growth in the company’s electric- and propane-powered vehicle product segments, and fully engage with the dealer network to increase sales across North America.

Burleigh joined Blue Bird in May 2007 and most recently served in the role of vice president of Alternative Fuels since Nov. 2023. Before then, Burleigh led the electric school bus sales team, making Blue Bird the industry leader with more than 1,500 zero-emission school buses in operation today. Prior to joining Blue Bird, Burleigh worked for Ford Motor Company for 15 years in sales and customer-support roles.

Jenna Van Harpen has been promoted to vice president of National Fleet Sales. In her new role, she will continue to serve and build strong relationships with national fleet customers, where she has achieved exceptional sales and revenue growth.

Van Harpen rejoined Blue Bird in Oct. 2023 as executive director of Fleet Sales after a few years as Sales Manager for Gillig, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses, where she focused on clean-energy vehicle sales. From 2014-2020, she held roles of increasing responsibility with Blue Bird in the areas of fleet and chassis sales, as well as alternative fuels. Prior to joining Blue Bird, she held various sales roles at Carter Machinery, Allstate Peterbilt Group, and Truck Country for six years.

“I am thrilled with the continued optimization of Blue Bird’s high-performing Sales and Marketing team and the appointments of three outstanding Blue Bird executives – Tim Gordon, Albert Burleigh and Jenna Van Harpen,” said Britton Smith, president of Blue Bird Corporation. “I am confident our expanded leadership and the supporting teams will take our customer satisfaction, dealer engagement, and sales growth to even higher levels.”

About Blue Bird Corporation:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.