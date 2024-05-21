(STN Podcast E211) Future-Facing: State of School Bus Sustainability, Electric Buses Travel Michigan’s Dirt Roads

Ryan and Tony dive into the State of Sustainability report released ahead of the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo being held this week.

Transportation Supervisor Kenni Jean Schrader from Three Rivers Community Schools in rural Michigan, a 2022 Green Fleet Award winner, discusses end-of-school-year operations, driver retention challenges, electric school bus implementation, and the STN EXPO Indy Green Bus Summit panel she will be on.

