Daimler Truck North America selects Proterra battery technology for next-generation electric school buses and last-mile delivery vehicles

HIGH POINT, N.C – Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Proterra, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle battery technology, today announced plans to power Thomas Built Buses’ next-generation, all-electric, Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley school bus and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation’s (FCCC) all-electric MT50e last-mile delivery truck using Proterra’s battery technology.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Daimler Truck North America to power electric school buses and last-mile delivery vehicles with Proterra battery technology,” said Chris Bailey, acting CEO of Proterra. “As we recharge our mission in 2024, partnership is key to help power the shift to electrification. We look forward to expanding our collaborations with global leaders like Daimler Truck North America to electrify commercial vehicles and industrial applications with our premium battery technology.”

“We are pleased to continue the long-standing proven partnership we have developed with Proterra and welcome their new ownership under the Volvo Group,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses and FCCC. “Since the launch of our all-electric Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley, our customers have seen great success with the integration of their battery solution in both Thomas Built and FCCC electric vehicles. This success continues to play out as more milestones are surpassed, including more than 1,000 Jouleys delivered and nearly 4 million EV miles driven.”

Since 2018, Proterra and Daimler Truck North America have collaborated to electrify commercial vehicles utilizing Proterra’s battery technology. Together, the companies have delivered more than 1,000 Thomas Built Buses electric school buses and FCCC MT50e last-mile delivery vehicles to school districts and fleet operators across North America, powered by Proterra’s battery technology.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra’s innovative battery platform offers industry-leading energy density, durability, performance and safety systems enabling Proterra EV batteries to be the premium choice for commercial vehicles and industrial equipment.

About Proterra:

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of heavy-duty battery systems for zero-emission commercial vehicle applications. With industry-leading energy density, durability, and safety systems based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra battery products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley and South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

About Daimler Truck North America:

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry.

About Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC):

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) is a leading manufacturer of premium chassis for the RV, medium-duty commercial truck and shuttle bus markets. FCCC supports its industry-leading chassis with a comprehensive suite of services, including 24/7 factory direct support, a nationwide service network with more than 400 dealers in the U.S. and Canada, and an official customer-support mobile app. FCCC is a division of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. For more information, visit freightlinerchassis.com or call 1-800-FTL-HELP.