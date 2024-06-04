(STN Podcast E213) Onsite at STN EXPO Indy: Driver Shortage & School Bus Safety Convos

Kristi Hartzel, driver trainer and lead dispatcher for Campbell County Schools in Kentucky and a 2023 Rising SuperStar, joins us at STN EXPO Indy to discuss driver coaching and technology implementation with regard to student safety.

STN Senior Editor Taylor Ekbatani also interviews Zach McKinney, director of transportation for Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern Schools and the president of the School Transportation Association of Indiana, on statewide clean bus implementation and the driver shortage.

