Revolutionizing School Transportation: EverDriven VIP App Unveils Game-Changing Feature Customized for Safe and Efficient School Travel

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — EverDriven Technologies, the leader in technology enabled Alternative Student Transportation for school districts nationwide, announced a new feature designed for school staff responsible for monitoring student drop-off and pick-up. EverDriven VIP, their app for parents/guardians, enables visibility into their student’s trip as it’s happening and provides driver information, providing insight into their ride to school. The new feature will make the EverDriven VIP app available to approved school staff, like teachers and teacher aides, to help them efficiently track driver information and ETAs and help promote safe school pick-ups and drop-offs. EverDriven, the leader in in safe Alternative Student Transportation, is the first provider to provide school staff an app.

“We are, above all else, committed to the safety of the students we transport,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “Providing an app that allows school staff to know exactly what time the student is being dropped off or picked up, in which car, with which EverSafe Driver will make EverDriven trips even safer than ever before.”

The new school view feature within the EverDriven VIP app uses GPS technology to enable school staff to view driver information and estimated arrival times for each student being transported with EverDriven. The School View of the EverDriven VIP app can only be accessed by approved school personnel and uses geofencing technology so that it only works on school grounds, providing security and privacy restrictions that protect sensitive student information.

“The two most hectic times of day at a school are always pick-up and drop-off. Knowing exactly which child is being dropped off or picked up, and the arrival status of their driver, is a gamechanger.” said Matt Creasman with Chester Lewis Alternative High School. “The EverDriven VIP app has been great in helping us keep the pick-up and drop-off lines moving.”

The EverDriven VIP app’s new school view feature will be rolled out in phases to their contracted districts this summer in preparation for the start of the next school year.

For more information about EverDriven and its services for families, students and school districts, please visit everdriven.com. Learn more about the EverDriven VIP app at https://www.everdriven.com/technology/everdriven-vip/

About EverDriven:

EverDriven is the leader in Alternative Student Transportation for school districts nationwide. With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 28,000 students served last year alone, EverDriven has established itself as a nationwide leader in safety and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit everdriven.com.